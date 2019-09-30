Measures to check mosquito menace in Warangal

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Warangal Urban: The council of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) resolved to intensify the measures to check the growing mosquito menace in the city. It also decided to purchase more fogging machines and remove the waste from the nalas and side drains at the earliest in order to check the mosquito menace. The civic body also resolved to recruit 113 workers on outsourcing method under Urban Malaria Scheme to fight the mosquito menace. The council approved the proposal to hire 78 workers in the public health wing on basis of outsourcing.

On the other hand, the members raised questions about the pending development works in their respective divisions in the city. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao. Nine Corporators and ex-officio members MLAs and MPs were absent from the meeting.