Measures to ensure cleanliness at Charminar

Hyderabad: After the Central government included Charminar under the Swachh Iconic Places, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is taking different measures to ensure cleanliness around the historic monument.

The municipal corporation has distributed two dustbins to each shopkeeper around Charminar to do away with the practice of dumping the waste on the roads.

Further, one sanitary worker has been deployed for every 20 to 30 street vendors to clear trash dumped by them on the Pathergati – Shalibanda and Murghi Chowk – Ladbazaar routes. All the dumper bins around the historic monument are removed and all the shopkeepers have been handed over to segregate dry and wet waste.

This apart, all arrangements are being made to clear the trash for every thirty minutes. Four senior officers have been deployed to monitor the sanitary works and feedback will also be sought from tourists, including foreigners on the cleanliness at Charminar, said a press release.