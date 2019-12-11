“Meat on Wheels” launched by SHG entrepreneurs in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:36 am

Siddipet: With an objective to serve indigenous non-vegetarian pickle recipes and fried chicken to connoisseurs of non-vegetarian food, a group of SHG (Self Help Group) women from Irkode village of Siddipet district came up with innovative concept of “Meat on Wheels”.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who helped them to get proper training at National Meat Research Centre (NMRC), Hyderabad, launched the “Meet on Wheels” vehicle in Siddipet on Tuesday. Rao, who specially allotted a shop for the women entrepreneurs to sell their products at Rythu Bazar, also inaugurated the stall on this occasion. The vehicle carries the slogan Mana Siddipet Mana Mamsa Utpattulu (Our Siddipet- Our non-vegetarian recipes).

Speaking on the occasion, Rao called upon the women to make Siddipet famous for non-vegetarian brand at all corners by winning the hearts of the customers by making taste pickles and other non-vegetarian recipes. Saying that the women were not only trained to make the recipes tasty, but the Minister said, they were also trained during a joint training programme conducted by NMRC and SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) to market their products well.

Stating that the women would travel each and every corner of the district to sell their products made at a unit at Irkode, he said they would choose to stay put at busy places, and weekly markets. The vehicle will remain stationed at busy places such as Komaticheru, bus station, and busy junctions during the evening hours to reach out to the customers. The regular visitors to the Rythu Bazar can also purchase the pickles and other products at their outlet, he said. Meanwhile, the Minister said that there was a plan to supply all the products to door-to-door on-demand very soon. Saying that people only buy their products if they make tasty and hygienic food products, Rao called upon the women to create a brand for themselves. To mark the beginning of their business, Harish Rao purchased 230-gram mutton pickle pack from the SHG women by paying Rs 300 from his pocket.

