MEC invites applications for counseling to B Tech courses

Hyderabad: The first phase of counselling at Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC), Hyderabad for admissions to the four-year B Tech programme on its campus for the academic session 2020-2024 is going completely online this year due to the lockdown. Students who apply online through the admission portal www.mahindraecolecentrale.edu.in by May 10 will be eligible for this round of counselling.

The admissions will be on the basis of the JEE Mains percentile secured in January by the applicant. MEC has a total of 240 seats available in its B Tech programme, 60 each for the four academic disciplines offered in Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering.

Those who have a 10+2 or equivalent qualification from any statutory board with 60 per cent aggregate marks in all subjects or equivalent grade for the students from approved boards are eligible to apply for the admission. The admissions will be granted on the basis of either JEE Mains or valid SAT subject test scores or SAT scores or ACT scores.

“We were receiving many queries about the admissions process and requests for an early round of counselling. May 10 is an early round of admission counselling and the eligible students will be counselled on the branches available and offers will be rolled out,” said Yajulu Medury, Director, MCE.

MEC’s course curriculum has been designed to ensure that the students are multi-faceted, equipped with excellent engineering education and graduate as industry-ready engineers. It provides world-class infrastructure to support a strong research programme for its students and faculty, a press release said.

