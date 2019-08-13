Medak: 120 girls forced to have hair cut

By | Published: 11:23 pm 11:24 pm

Medak: The principal of Mini Tribal Welfare Residential School, Medak, allegedly forced 120 girl students to have a hair cut sparking a controversy. The residential school has 180 students. P

rincipal, Aruna, claimed that the students were asked to go for a hair cut since their hair was infested with lice, but the parents complained that the principal hurt their sentiments by forcing them to have a haircut. Following the incident on Saturday, a number of parents visited the hostel on Sunday and Monday and got into an argument with the staff. In the absence of the principal, some parents allegedly beat up a woman attendant at the hostel as she was reckless in responding to them.

Many students complained that they were forced to have haircut against their wishes. Following the issue, District Collector K Dharam Reddy instructed BC Welfare Officer Sudhakar to conduct an enquiry and submit a report to him. Sudhakar visited the school on Tuesday and interacted with students, staff and parents on the school premises.

