Medak Additional Collector, five others arrested in graft case

Following the complaint, the ACB officials, led by Suryanarayana, DSP, ACB, Sangareddy, carried out searches at Nagesh’s residence at Machavaram in Medak since Wednesday morning

By | Published: 11:55 pm 12:48 am

Medak: In one of the biggest graft cases ever reported in Telangana, Gaddam Nagesh, Additional Collector (Revenue), Medak, and five others were arrested by the ACB on Wednesday for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.12 crore to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for 112 acres of land at Chippalaturthi village of Narsapur mandal in Medak district.

The victim, K Linga Murthy, a resident of Sherilingampally, approached the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths and informed that he had already paid Rs 40 lakh in cash and a deal was struck to give five acres in lieu of the remaining Rs 72 lakh.

Following the complaint, the ACB officials, led by Suryanarayana, DSP, ACB, Sangareddy, carried out searches at Nagesh’s residence at Machavaram in Medak since Wednesday morning. Since several revenue officials, including Revenue Divisional Officer B Aruna Reddy, Tahsildhar of Chilpiched, Abdul Sattar, who was former Tahsildar of Narsapur, Mohd Waseem, Junior Assistant at AD Survey Department, and Kola Jeevan Goud, a benami of the Additional Collector, were involved in the case, the ACB officials said conducted simultaneous raid at 12 locations in Medak district and other places. Besides the Additional Collector, Aruna Reddy, Abdul Sattar, Mohd Waseem and Jeeven Goud were also arrested.

During the search operations, the ACB officials unearthed Rs 28 lakh in cash and half a kg of gold ornaments from Aruna Reddy’s residence at Chowdariguda under the Ghatkesar Police Station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The officials were also carrying out searches at her official residence in Narsapur.

The officials said they, however, found only Rs 1 lakh at the residence of the Additional Collector. On getting information that Nagesh has a locker at Bowenpally branch of HDFC bank, the officials, along with the Additional Collector’s wife, visited the bank. However, the bank refused to open the locker unless they get a court order.

Meanwhile, the officials were also carrying out searches at Abdul Sattar’s residence in Sangareddy, the Additional Collector’s chamber at the District Collectorate and other places. The searches were on till late in the night. The ACB officials are expected to conduct a press meet on Thursday to disclose the full details.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .