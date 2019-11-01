Medak: Class X girl dies of fever; parents protest

By | Published: 12:54 am

Medak: The death of an Class X girl student of Telangana Girls Residential School sparked protests in Medak town on Thursday.

Kavya (15), a native of Nawabpet in Medak town, died in a hospital on Wednesday night. The parents and relatives of the girl arrived at the school with Kavya’s body on Thursday morning and staged a protest. As dozens of students from the school and local leaders joined the parents, they also staged a rasta-roko on Medak-Ramyampet road demanding action against the college principal, ANM and other staff who were in duty.

The parents alleged that the hostel staff failed to inform them though Kavya had been suffering from the fever for more than a week. Though they went to the school, the parents said they were not allowed to meet their ailing daughter. Joint Collector Nagesh visited the place and assured them to suspend the negligent staff. He observed that timely treatment would have saved the life of Kavya.

