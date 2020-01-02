Medak Collector showered with 3,000 dictionaries as New Year gifts

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Medak: Collector K Dharma Reddy has got a huge number of blankets, dictionaries, and notebooks as gifts on New Year’s Day. The Collector, who made a call requesting the people to greet him only with dictionaries and blankets instead of flower bouquets, was flooded with dictionaries, notebooks and blankets.

Thanking the people for their presents, the Collector has said that they have got over 3,000 dictionaries, 250 blankets, 500 notebooks, pens and pencils from the people who greeted him on the New Year’s Day.

He further said that they will distribute the dictionaries, blankets and notebooks to inmates of Government Welfare and Residential Schools located across the district.

Meanwhile, Revenue officials of Narsapur Revenue Division has made Rs 50,000 donation towards “Mana Ooru Mana Dharma Nidhi” programme. Reddy has also inaugurated revenue employees’ diary and calender on this occasion. Joint Collector Nagesh, ZP CEO Lakshmibai and others were present.

