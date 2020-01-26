Medak couple makes history by getting elected twice in a row

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Medak: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) couple, Arella Mallikarjuna Goud and his wife Gayathri created history of sorts by winning the municipal elections for the second time in a row. The couple, who were also members of the previous council, was also elected in the municipal elections, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

Senior TRS leader Goud, who was also the Chairman of the previous Council, is in the race for the municipal Chairman’s post again. Never in the history of Medak municipality did a couple get elected twice. While Goud won from the 30th ward, Gayathri was elected from 15th ward. TRS won 18 of the 32 wards in Medak municipality.

