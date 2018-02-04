Medak football association seeks a training centre

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Medak: Football association Medak has made an appeal to Centre set up a football coaching centre at Sports Authority of India (SAI) premises in Medak.

General secretary of the association, R Nagaraju said they had met top officials of SAI in New Delhi recently and submitted a memorandum urging them to set up a football coaching centre at SAI in Medak.

Nagaraju told press persons here that they had organised a number of tournaments for both boys and girls in Medak throughout the year.

Nagaraju said SAI officials had assured them to send a team to Medak town to see the possibility of setting up a centre as youth from Medak were showing good interest in football.

He said the training centre would help local sportpersons excel at national and international level.