Medak Graft case: ACB grills suspended Addl Collector

Nagesh remained silent to most of the questions. However, he took the name of a senior revenue department official

Hyderabad: Medak Additional District Collector Gaddam Nagesh, who was placed under suspension for his alleged involvement in a Rs 1.12 crore bribe case, was non-cooperative when the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) grilled him, officials said.

The ACB got the four-day custody of Nagesh along with suspended Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) B Aruna Reddy, Tahsildar Abdul Sattar and Junior Assistant Mohammad Wasim Ahmed and another person K Jeevan Reddy from September 21 to 24.

The Bureau had arrested them, along with another person K Jeevan Reddy, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.12 crore to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for 112 acres of land at Chippalaturthi village of Narsapur mandal in Medak district. Though officials questioned the four separately, none of them revealed much information about the bribe. Nagesh remained silent to most of the questions, officials said, adding that to a few questions, he took the name of a senior revenue department official, who worked in Medak district before attaining superannuation.

“I am not involved in issuing the NOC. You can ask the officer who retired from service,” he is reported to have told officials, who sought more information about the eight cheques and agreement papers related to five acres of land found at Nagesh’s residence.

The government had placed Nagesh, Aruna Reddy, Abdul Sattar and Mohammad Wasim Ahmed under suspension from the date of their detention from September 10 until conclusion of the criminal and disciplinary proceedings.

