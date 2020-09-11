Medak Graft Case: Accused brought to Hyderabad

Besides Nagesh, RDO B Aruna Reddy, Tahsildar Abdul Sattar, Junior Assistant Waseem Ahmed and Nagesh’s benami K Jeevan Goud were also produced before the ACB court

Medak: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths, who raided and conducted searches at the residence of Gaddam Nagesh, Additional Collector, Medak, for over 24 hours, have taken him to Hyderabad. They left for Hyderabad at 11.45 am on Thursday, and drove straight to Osmania General Hospital for tests.

Besides Nagesh, RDO B Aruna Reddy, Tahsildar Abdul Sattar, Junior Assistant Waseem Ahmed and Nagesh’s benami K Jeevan Goud were also produced before the ACB court.

DSP Suryanarayana said they had seized all the documents regarding the deal struck by the Additional Collector, who demanded Rs 1.12 crore for issuing a no objection certificate for 112 acres of land. He said that they had collected all the documents from 12 different places where they had conducted simultaneous raids.

The ACB authorities are expected to seek custody of all five persons for further questioning.

