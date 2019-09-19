Medak MP asks R&B officials to make drive on Rajiv Rahadhari smooth

By | Published: 6:23 pm 6:30 pm

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday has urged Road and Buildings officials to initiate measures to restrict the accident rate on Rajiv Rahadhari besides initiating some efforts to make the drive on the busy highway a smooth ride.

During a meeting with Chief Engineer (R&B), Chandulal at his office in Hyderabad, the Medak MP has directed him to fill up all the potholes on Rajiv Rahadhari stretch under Gajwel Constituency since the locals were complaining about the bumpy road. Pointing out that the police and other department officials had identified nine black spots where accidents were reported quite frequently, Reddy asked the R&B department to initiate necessary measures to restrict the accidents in these places.

Asking them to lay new service roads at Duddeda and Kukunurpally for local connectivity, Prabhakar Reddy underlined the importance of installing lights on the entire road to control the accident rate on the ever-busy road. He has also instructed the officials to install CC Cameras, signals where they were required. Since the road is witnessing heavy traffic flow because of Komuravelly Temple presence and tourist influx to Kaleshwaram Project, Reddy has asked them to keep a constant watch on traffic flow on the busy road. The Chief Engineer has assured that they would immediately get into the business to take up all the necessary work.

