Medak MP distributes CMRF cheques

Medak: The Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund cheques to four beneficiaries at his camp office in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Three of the four beneficiaries were from Manoharabad Mandal and another was from Toopran Mandal. He has presented the cheques to the family members of Anuradha (Rs 49,000) and S Srisailam (Rs 45,500), natives of Rangaipally, A Lakshmi, a resident of Nagulapaly (Rs 30,000) and P Narsimha (Rs 40,000) of Nagulapally village. The four villages fall under Gajwel Assembly Constituency, which is being represented by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao.

