Medak MP, Minister enjoy boat ride at Komaticheruvu

By | Published: 12:34 am

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and others went on a ride in a luxury boat in Komaticheruvu lake in Siddipet town on Saturday. The Minister and Medak MP were in Siddipet to participate in a programme. As Komaticheru is being developed into a model mini tank-bund, Sabitha Indra Reddy expressed her happiness on visiting Komaticheru. Municipal chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu arranged an impromptu visit of the Ministers to the lake. Making the visit more special, MP Prabhakar Reddy, who joined her, took the steering of the luxury boat. While the driver of the boat Ramulu was guiding him, the Medak MP went around the waterbody for over 20 minutes and completed the entire drive on his own surprising everyone on the boat. Later, Sabitha Indra Reddy drove the battery car on the Tank bund. The Education Minister lauded the efforts of the Finance Minister and local MLA T Harish Rao for taking up such wonderful work in the lake’s bund by providing various recreation facilities for people of all ages. The Minister also posed for pictures with school students who made a visit to the lake. Zilla Parishad chairperson Roja Sharma, MLC Farooq Hussian and others were among who enjoyed the boat ride.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .