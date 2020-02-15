Medak MP urges TSPCB to serve notices on drug companies

By | Published: 6:01 pm

Sangareddy: The Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has urged Chairman Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) Rajeev Sharma, to instruct the bulk drug companies located in Patancheru Industrial area to contribute 0.5 per cent of their turnover to create a corpus fund to restore the environment, which was damaged due the operation of bulk drug companies, in Patancheru Industrial area.

The MP, who has been expressing concern over increasing pollution levels even during the open meetings and officials meetings since a long, has appealed Rajeev Sharma to serve notices on all the industries asking them to immediately pay the corpus fund.

He has reminded that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had instructed these bulk drug companies in 2017 to pay 0.5 per cent of their turn over to PCB so that they can design a plan to restore the damaged environment with various efforts.

However, Reddy has said no bulk company has followed the instructions so far in a gross violation of NGT guidelines.

Saying that the companies need to pay about Rs 200 crore to PCB as corpus fund, Reddy has said that the same can be used to restore the lakes, setting up treatment plans such as STPs and ETPs, building hospitals to treat the people suffering from various health problems caused by pollution, improving infrastructure facilities in the industrial area and neighbouring colonies, and also conservation of ground water.

He has asked the PCB officials to serve the notices on all the companies to ensure them to deposit the due amount with PCB without any further delay.

The Medak MP has also suggested them to initiate stern action against the industries which were violating the NGT guidelines. The MP met Rajeev Sharma at his office in Hyderabad on Saturday.

