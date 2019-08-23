Medak murder case: Husband, relatives held

By | Published: 12:18 am

Medak: Police broke the sensational murder case of Kethavath Vijays alias Vijji (26), who was found murdered on the outskirts of Avusualpally village of Havelighanapuram Mandal on August 18. Medak Police reported that her husband, Kethavath Devla, a resident of Aurangabad Tanda, was the prime conspirator and his two relatives accused in the rape and murder case.

According to Medak Rural Police, Devla, who went to Malaysia in search of livelihood returned home a year ago. Since his return, Devla found his wife moving closely with other men. Devla was also worried as Vijaya was not taking proper care of the couple’s two children.

Vexed with her behavior, Devla approached his relatives Mudavath Roop Singh (30) and Mudavath Madan (25), residents of Havelighanpuram Tanda. Devla asked them to eliminate her promising to pay Rs 10,000. On August 17, the two killers took her to a movie in Medak town for the first show on a two-wheeler.

On their way back, they bought some liquor. While having liquor at Avusualapally, the duo offered more liquor to the victim consciously. When she was in a semi-conscious state, Roop Singh and Madan forced themselves on her before strangulating her to death with her own saree. The body was found the following morning.

Following a complaint lodged by Vijaya’s brother Banoth Badya, police launched a hunt to crack the case. Devla’s suspicious behaviour alerted the police who tracked his movements and phone calls to crack the case. The police filed rape and murder cases against Roop Singh and Madan and murder case against Devla.

