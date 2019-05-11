Medak officials told to make all arrangements for LS polls counting

By | Published: 1:23 am

Medak: Medak district Collector K Dharma Reddy has instructed the officials to make all arrangements for counting of Medak Lok Sabha seat votes on May 23. In a review meeting with officials from various departments in the presence of Superintendent of Police, Chandana Deepthi on Saturday, the Collector instructed the officials to allot separate parking lots for officials, agents and journalists at counting centre at BVRIT College located in Narsapur in Medak district. After the election on April 11, the EVMs were stored in a strong room at BVRIT College.

Since the counting will be carried as Assembly segment-wise, Reddy directed them to provide all facilities at the counting centre. Saying that no unauthorised person will be allowed into counting centre, the Collector said that they will issue separate passes to agents, officials, journalists and others a way ahead of counting. He also instructed the officials to make arrangements to video record the entire counting process. Asking the officials to follow the guidelines while opening the strong room, Reddy instructed them to open the strong rooms in the presence of contesting candidates, observers, respective ARO ( Assistant Returning Officers) besides video recording the entire process.