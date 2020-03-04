Medak: One critical, over 12 injured as van rams into tree

By | Published: 12:09 am

Medak: A newly wedded couple and at least a dozen of their relatives sustained injuries when a van they were travelling in hit a roadside tree at Pulimamidi Kistapur of Chegunta Mandal in the small hours of Tuesday.

The victims were proceeding towards Nizamabad, the groom Rajashekar’s residence from bride Maddi Prathyusa’s home from Gajulapally village of Doulthabad Mandal in Siddipet district. Prathyusha, Rajshekar, his aunt Lavanya and Uncle Kanakaiah and eight others have sustained injuries. After providing first aid at Area Hospital Ramayampet, they were shifted to Government Hospital in Siddipet. One relative, whose condition is stated to be critical, was rushed to a private Hospital in Hyderabad. The wedding was performed at Gajulapally on February 29. A case was registered.

