Medak: Revenue officials asked to stay close to work area

By | Published: 12:53 am

Medak: Collector Medak K Dharma Reddy instructed the revenue officials to reside at the headquarters of their work area where they were posted at for better charging their duties.

During a review meeting with Tahsildars, Revenue Inspectors and Village Revenue Officers held here on Wednesday, the Collector observed that they could get acquainted with the issues under their purview if they set up their residence at the place where they were posted. Saying that 90 per cent of land-related grievances can be resolved immediately, Reddy opined that it would be helpful for them in discharging their duties if they reside at their work station.

The Collector further said that some flippant officials causing inordinate delay in resolving the issues. Some of the officials are also lacking proper knowledge on the issues pertaining to the revenue issues, he said who instructed them to improve their knowledge on their work field and resolve the issues transparently. Joint Collector Nagesh asked the revenue officials to have empathy towards people while talking to them. DRO Venkateshwarlu, RDOs Sairam, Aruna and Shamprakash were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .