Medak: Senior assistant arrested on graft charge

By | Published: 12:37 am

Medak: A senior assistant working with the Health Department in Medak town was nabbed by the ACB sleuths here on Tuesday. The accused Shoukat Ali Khan was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 bribe from the son of a nurse Lalitha, who died in 2018 due to a heart attack. Lalitha used to work as a primary head nurse at the PHC in Shivampet mandal. To get the financial benefits after her death, her son Premchander approached Narasimhulu, an employee of the PHC and Shoukath Ali Khan, a senior assistant working in Medak town, according to Ravi Kumar, DSP ACB Sangareddy.

Due to the delay in processing the release of the benefits to the family, it got lapsed. The DSP said Premchander agreed to pay Rs 30,000 to them. After giving Rs 15,000 Narasimhulu, the DSP said Premchander had to pay the remaining amount to Shoukat. However, he approached the ACB and according to the plan Shoukat was caught while accepting the amount.