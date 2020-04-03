Medak: Three family members of Covid patient, all women, test positive

By | Published: 7:13 pm 7:18 pm

Medak: Three primary contacts of a Covid-19 patient who had visited the Nizamuddin religious congregation tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Medical and Health Officer, Venkateshwarlu said the 56-year-old person along with 11 others participated in the religious meet. On their arrival, the district administration shifted all the 11 to a quarantine centre. While 10 of them tested negative, the 56-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19. The lab report of another Markaz returnee, who tested negative in the first test, is expected on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the DM&HO said the administration had identified 16 persons as primary contacts of the positive person. Of them, the Covid-19 patient’s 50-year-old wife, 30-year-old daughter, and 21-year-old daughter-in-law tested positive, taking the total positive cases in Medak to four, he said.

The three women who were put in quarantine at Haritha Hotel at Edupayala have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, for treatment. Meanwhile, Medak Municipal officials sprayed disinfectants at Azhampura area where the family’s residence is located.

