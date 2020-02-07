Medak to have tourism circuit: Harish Rao

By | Published: 9:47 pm 10:02 pm

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said the government would develop a tourism circuit with good road connectivity to all popular tourist places in and around Medak town.

Addressing the first general body meeting of Medak Municipality here, the Minister said the town had some famous tourist places like Medak Fort, Medak Church, Sri Vana Durgha Bhavani Temple, Edupayala, Pocharam Wild Life Sanctuary and Pocharam Dam.

Asking officials to identify other tourist places in and around the town to make them a part of the tourist circuit, Harish Rao said these places were already attracting a huge number of tourists every year.

He said tourist footfall would further go up with the additional facilities and better transportation as the town is also very close to Hyderabad. Congratulating newly-elected Municipal chairman, vice-chairman and counselors, he asked them to identify issues in their respective wards and get them resolved on priority.

Harish Rao also said the State government would take up the development works in all the wards without any bias. The would create refreshing zones in the town by identifying lands and developing small parks with facilities like walking track, open gym and children play area. As part of developing Medak, Harish Rao said they would soon build a ring road around Medak to ease traffic.

A proposal has already been sent for acquiring 400 acres of land to create an industrial park in the district. Works on Rythu Bazar’s were nearing completion, Harish Rao said, adding an additional Rs 1.5 crore would be granted soon to complete the works.

Underlining the TRS government’s commitment towards improving infrastructure facilities in towns, the Finance Minister said that they would make special allocations in the upcoming Budget for the development of municipalities. Apart from providing various facilities on the mini-tank bund, a vegetarian and non-vegetarian market would come up in the town soon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter