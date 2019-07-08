Medak to plant 3 cr saplings for TKHH

By | Published: 1:06 am

Medak: Medak District Collector K Dharma Reddy on Monday instructed the officials to ensure that people participate in the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) by encouraging them to plant at least two saplings at their homes besides digging a soak pit for water conservation.

Speaking at a review meeting on the action plan for this year’s TKHH at the Collectorate here, he directed the officials to make the plantation drive a grand success with the mass involvement of the public.

Noting that the Telangana government took up the mass plantation drive to improve the green cover in the State by planting crores of saplings every year, Reddy said that it would have been a difficult task without the participation of people. The education department officials were told to plant the saplings on the premises of schools and all government offices by assigning the job of protection of saplings to sweepers. The district administration is preparing to plant as many as 3 crore saplings for this phase of the State government’s prestigious programme.

