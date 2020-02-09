Medaram jatara: Biennial tribal fair concludes

By | Published: 1:17 am 1:26 am

Mulugu: With the return of the tribal goddesses Samakka-Sarakka and other tribal deities into the woods in a ritual called ‘Vanapravesham’, the biennial Medaram jatara concluded at Medaram on Saturday evening. The ritual of return started at 5 pm. While Samakka was taken back to Chilakala Gutta, Sarakka returned to Kannepally, Padigiddaraju and Govindraju too returned to their respective places.

To mark the culmination of the jatara, special rituals were performed by tribal priests in which lakhs of pilgrims took part. However, thousands of devotees thronged the ‘Gaddelu’ even after ‘Vanapravesham’ of the deities, with the belief that their spirits would linger there for a week to bless them.

Meanwhile, District in-charge Collector RV Karnanan, who has been camping there since the beginning of jatara, appreciated the officials, volunteers and others, for making the tribal festival a grand success without any major untoward incidents.

Officials and public representatives kept visiting the shrine on the last day of jatara. Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and State Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, council chairperson G Sukender Reddy, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and scores of others had ‘darshan’ of the altar. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy also visited Medaram on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, Dayakar Rao expressed happiness over the smooth and successful conduct of the jatara. “The government will definitely purchase 100 acres of land at Medaram to provide facilities on a permanent basis. We will see that each department will have an office at Medaram. We will also develop the place as a tourism centre,” he added.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod said the jatara was successfully conducted by following the directions of Chief Minister. “We are trying to get national tribal festival status for the jatara,” she added.

As per preliminary estimations, 80 lakh devotees visited the jatara during the four days, while 40 lakh visited the altar before commencement of the jatara. Meanwhile, light rain lashed Medaram on Saturday.

Mulugu: Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said that he would bring the issue of according national festival status to the Sammakka Sarakka jatara at Medaram, which is one of the biggest tribal congregations in the world, to the notice of the Prime Minister and see that the desire of the tribals is fulfilled soon.

On Saturday, he visited Medaram and paid obeisance to the tribal deities. As part of the local tradition, he also offered ‘Bangaram’, equivalent to his weight, to the goddesses. Earlier, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhendar Reddy, State Ministers E Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod welcomed the Union Minister.

Speaking to the media after having ‘darshan’, Arjun Munda said tribals from all over the country visit Sammakka Sarakka jatara. “Sammakka Sarakka duo earned fame as the goddesses who fulfil the wishes of pilgrims,” he said and hoped that the demand of the national festival tag for the jatara would be realised soon.

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister requesting him to consider national festival status to the jatara.

Meanwhile, Satyavathi Rathod also urged the Union Minister to take steps to sanction the proposed 48 mini-gurukulams in the State.

