Medaram jatara likely to get national fest tag

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister and BJP MP, Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday said the national festival tag for Medaram (Sammakka-Saralamma) jatara was under the active consideration of the Centre.

Addressing the media at the State BJP office, he said Union Minister for Tribal Welfare, Jual Oram and Chairman of the National ST Commission Nand Kishore would visit Medaram to take part in the four-day festival that would start on January 31.

A few other Union Ministers are also keen on visiting Medaram and their itinerary would be finalised soon. The BJP leaders wanted Congress to support in Rajya Sabha the Bill intended to grant the Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes. Otherwise, the party would lose its moral right to talk about BC welfare, he said.

Dattatreya said Telangana would get its due share of allocations in the Union Budget for implementing various national programmes at the State level.

The 24×7 power supply was also supported by the Centre, he said, adding that the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in the State had to be stepped up instead of restricting it to only 15 per cent of farmers.