Medaram Jatara: Satyavathi Rathod tells officials to meet deadlines

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Mulugu: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has directed officials to take all steps in order to avoid inconvenience to devotees at the biennial Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, which is scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8 in the district. She directed them to complete the works within the stipulated period.

She along with Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for Endowments A Indrakaran Reddy and others inspected the ongoing development works and arrangements at Medaram on Friday. The ministers also conducted a review meeting with the officials over the arrangements. She also inaugurated the bathing ghats at the Jampanna Vaagu and inspected the makeshift toilets.

“The works related to toilets, bathing ghats and drinking water should be completed by January 15,” she said and asked the officials to make the jatara plastic-free affair. She also added that the State government is still in consultation with the Centre to get the national festival status to the jatara that is attended by crores of people.

“We are also inviting President, Vice-President and union ministers for the jatara,” she said.

Minister Dayakar Rao has asked the officials to take steps to speed up the Hyderabad-Warangal national highway works. “Officials should work in cooperation with the police and see that there would no issues with the media men during the darshan,” he added.

Endowments minister Indrakaran Reddy said that they were expecting 1.30 crore devotees for this jatara and making arrangements accordingly. The ministers have launched an App which was developed by the district administration for the convenience of the devotees.

MPs Malothu Kavitha, Pasunuri Dayakar, MLCs Kadiam Srihari, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, MLAs, officials, and others attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .