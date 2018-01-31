Medaram jatara starts on a grand note

By | Published: 11:10 pm 11:11 pm

Mancherial: The mega tribal festival, Sammakka Saralamma jatara or Medaram jatara, started in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on a grand note here on Wednesday.

The festival will be held every two years at Medaram village in Tadvai mandal, deep inside forests, and is known as the largest tribal religious gathering in the world. Devotees from all walks of life thronged the holy place in various modes of transportation including TSRTC buses, cars, vans, trolleys and tractors from various parts of the State.

Also read 304 special buses from erstwhile Adilabad for Medaram jatara

Traditionally, people residing in coal belt towns and rural pockets revere tribal deities with much pomp and gaiety, without giving a miss for every two years. They leave no stone unturned to attend the fair. They perform special prayers and present ‘jaggery’ equivalent to weight of their children as a token of gratitude.

The TSRTC plied special buses from Bellampalli, Asifabad, Mancheria, Mandamarri, Srirampur and Chennur for the devotees. As many as 12,582 devotees left for Medaram on 247 buses by Tuesday midnight. The number is likely to grow manifolds on Wednesday. A total of 304 buses have been allocated for transporting the devotees.

Meanwhile, devotees, who could not afford to travel to Medaram, thronged mini alters of Sri Sammakka Saralamma installed on the outskirts of Mancherial, Srirampur, Bellampalli, Mandamarri and Kaghaznagar towns. They performed special prayers and offered respects to the deities.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the fair. Temporary toilets and bathrooms, parking lots and lighting system were erected for the convenience of devotees. First aid kits were kept for handling medical emergencies and security measures were taken to avoid untoward incidents at the holy places.