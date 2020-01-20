Medchal District crown glory in Athletics Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:45 pm 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: Nonagenarians V Ramachandra Reddy and Bhavani Singh, both 95 years old, returned with two gold medals while Medchal District crowned overall champions in the Telangana Masters Athletics Championship which concluded at GMC Balayogi Stadium on Sunday.

Medchal grabbed both the men and women titles in the championship which had participation from 756 athletes from 22 districts.

Winners: V Ramchandra Reddy (2 gold), P Anji Reddy (2 gold 1 silver), Bhavani Singh (2 gold), G Narsimha Reddy (2 gold 1 silver), RD Jeevan (3 gold), MLN Reddy (2 gold), B Samuel (3 gold), PCS Rao (2 gold), O Dharma Rao (2 gold), Hariharan (3 gold), P Narayana (1 gold, 1 silver), B V Subbamma (3 gold), Rachel Benjamin (2 gold), Alagan (3 gold), Padmini (2 gold), Urmila Sezwalker (3 gold), V Sarojini (3 gold), Ramanujamma (3 gold), A Sitamahalaxmi (3 gold), Sunil Chauvan (3 gold), L Somesh (2 gold), T Manjula (2 gold, 1 silver).

