Medchal down Siddipet in T-20 tournament

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Medchal district defeated Siddipet District by 71 runs in the G Venkataswamy Memorial Cup Telangana T-10 Cricket league. Medchal posted 164 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Siddipet could only score 93 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Brief Scores: Medchal 164/6 in 20 overs (Kaushik Yadav 60, Vikranth 36; Arfaz 3/20, Azam 2/14) bt Siddipet 93/8 in 20 overs (Afroz 37; Vidarth 2/20, Karthik 2/5);

Ranga Reddy 130/6 in 20 overs (Shekar 30, Omer Rizwan Khan 35no; Kiran 3/16) bt Medak 89 in 20 overs (Naresh Kumar 21, Kiran 23; Ashish VKC 2/17, Manideep 2/26, Vinay Goud 2/16);

Sanga Reddy 137/9 in 20 overs (Ganesh 44, Akhil Rathod 30; Soumen Das 2/24, Akram 2/14, Pratyush 2/26) lost to Vikarabad 138/4 in 19.1 overs (Pratheek 68, Pratyush 25no, Subhajit Nag 22no);

Yadgiri-Bhongir 136/8 in 20 overs (Siddartha 25, K Subash; Dakshay 3/22, Afroz 2/26) lost to Nalgonda 139/3 in 14.5 overs (Mohammed Jani 39, Majid 23, Surender 52no).

Mayank Gupta scalps five wickets

Mayank Gupta of Hyderabad took five wickets as Hyderabad bundled out Kerala for 200 in 83 overs in the South Zone Under-14 Cricket Tournament at Kerala. Brief Scores: Kerala 200 in 83 overs (Abhishek Nair 96, Promise 42; Mayank Gupta 5/65, Surunjit Reddy 3/26) vs Hyderabad 22/0 in 12 overs