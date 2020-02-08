MediaTek launches newest gaming series chipsets – Helio G70 and G80

By | Published: 4:09 pm

MediaTek, the world’s fourth-largest global fabless semiconductor company, today unveiled its Helio G70 and G80 mobile gaming-focused chipsets. The newest G Series chipsets feature HyperEngine game technology, advanced multi-camera and unrivalled connectivity for uninterrupted gameplay.

The Helio G70 and G80 are aimed at new premium smartphone users and gaming enthusiasts who want high-end features at mid-tier price points. The new chipsets will power major smartphone brands that will first hit the market in India, later this month.

Along with HyperEngine mobile gaming enhancements, the chipsets offer other unrivalled smartphone experiences like integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW), advanced multi-camera photography and faster overall performance.

“The smartphone gaming market is expanding, and MediaTek’s G series chipsets deliver powerful performance and game-play features that let device makers innovate and cater to consumer gaming demands,” said Dr Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless business unit.

“The G series chips have an impressive combination of hardware and software to optimize performance, provide superb image quality, smooth game-play and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for dedicated gamers,” added Dr Lee.

Built on 12nm process, MediaTek’s Helio G70 and G80 incorporate a pair of powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, plus six Cortex-A55 CPUs operating at up to 1.8GHz for improved single and multicore performance.

For gaming, an efficient, high-performance Arm Mali-G52 class graphics processor operates at 820 MHz on the Helio G70 chipset and has a 15 per cent enhancement of up to 950 MHz on the Helio G80, improving peak performance and ensuring a highly responsive user experience.Both chipsets support HyperEngine game technology, ensuring fast and smooth gaming action with intelligent networking and resource management.

Some Features:

Intelligent speed uplift for rapid gameplay and call and data concurrency – When the Wi-Fi signal is weak, the technology intelligently triggers Wi-Fi and LTE concurrency within just 13 milliseconds, ensuring smooth and lag-free connection during gaming. It also enables the option to defer calls while in-game without a drop in connection.

Resource Management Engine for better, longer gameplay – The technology ensures intelligent and dynamic management of CPU, GPU and memory Additional features of Helio G70 and G80 chipsets include:

Chipsets include a multitude of hardware accelerators – dedicated depth engine, Camera Control Unit (CCU), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technology that enhances video panning and ultra-fast recording (up to 240fps)

Chipsets are equipped with inertial navigation engines delivering highly accurate positioning and connectivity, simplifying product design and assuring reliable user experience.