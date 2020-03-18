Medical camp on coronavirus held for traffic staff in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police organised an awareness programme on coronavirus and also a medical camp for the traffic staff to check hearing impairment if any caused due to sound pollution, at the Traffic Training Institute in LB Nagar here on Tuesday. More than 200 traffic police personnel attended the camp.

Dr Mushtafa Afzal, consultant clinical microbiologist, elaborated on the coronavirus along with the precautions to be taken to prevent it from spreading. Dr DPK Babu and team from Ashray Akruthi conducted tests of hearing and throat and explained the precautions to be taken to prevent hearing and respiratory disorders.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said traffic personnel involved in regulating traffic were often exposed to infections apart from sound and air pollutions. As a result, there was a high scope of them getting affected with the virus and other pollution disorders in their day to day life.

