Medical camp organised for cops in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Hyderabad: A mega medical health camp was organised for police personnel aged above 40 years at the District Hospital in Amberpet on Saturday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inaugurated the event which was conducted by the SAR-CPL, Amberpet, Telangana Unit in association with Yashoda Hospitals and Medvision Hospitals.

A total of 700 police personnel were screened for various ailments. Further, the camp also had special consultations for Cardiology, Orthopedic, Gynecology, Dermatology, Endocrinology and Ophthalmology.