Medical checkups for Rachakonda cops

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat initiated a programme of medical check-ups for all police personnel in the Commissionerate starting with personnel manning check-posts.

Teams conducted the tests to the personnel at 48 check-posts and 19 police stations. In order to increase the immunity of the officers, medicines were distributed to all the staff manning the check-posts, as prescribed by the Ayush Department, Bhagwat said, adding that so far, 1,575 police personnel in police stations and special wings and those on the field had been covered by the team of doctors.

Of these, 40 were sent for COVID-19 testing and check-ups. Of them, one police constable from Medipally tested positive and the rest were in home quarantine.

