Medical coding as a career option

Published: 12:34 am 4:17 pm

Recently got an opportunity to interact with a few life sciences students. That is when I asked a student who seemed keen about getting into the pharma industry: “What if you don’t get your desired job profile”? This question actually was a bolt from the blue as he was baffled and realized he didn’t have a plan B.

Every year, a large number of science students pass out with an ambition to become a nurse, a doctor, a pharmacist or a medical professional. While only a few get to achieve their goals, many life sciences graduates are unable to decide on an alternate career option. There is nothing to get worried about as the healthcare sector provides plenty of other options, but not many take these. While there might be various reasons for this, the primary factor is a lack of awareness the many prospects that are present in this field.

I asked the same student: “What would you look for in a job?” The answer is usually the same among the students, which includes the mention of a lucrative career which helps them utilize their skills, a career option where some additional specialized training helps them become the right fit for the market. There are job options which include all the above qualities, and medical coding is one such field.

Medical coding: An integral part of system

With various health innovations, government initiatives and people becoming more conscious about their health, the healthcare sector growing tremendously. In countries like the USA, citizens are investing heavily in health insurance plans which are directly increasing the demand for ‘medical coders’ every year. Further, digitization of all medical information has made medical coders part custodians of sensitive patient health information.

A major concern for insurance providers, hospitals, doctors and patients is about receiving accurate reimbursements for medical services that are provided. Here is where the responsibility of a medical coder comes into the picture.

A medical coder carefully reviews health records of patients and converts them into universally-accepted codes. These codes are used for claim reimbursements, data collation by the third-party players, and to track information about specific diseases, treatments etc. Accuracy in coding helps the medical service bills to be cleared on time, patient data being organized, and insurance information being verified. These electronic health records allow providers to promptly share information, leading to swift and informed decision-making in the event of any medical emergencies.

Certification Courses in Medical Coding

While any graduate can take up courses to become a medical coder, a degree in life sciences makes it easier. Apart from this, a strong knowledge of human anatomy, physiology and medical terminologies are added advantages to become a medical coding specialist. There are other skills, like an eye for detail, analytical and zeal to explore more which is required in a medical coder. Students with backgrounds other than life sciences can also pursue a career in medical coding by taking up courses and training at certified academies that offer extensive hands-on training in coding and billing processes.

Medical coding courses are often short, of a duration of around 45 days to couple of months and cost significantly lesser than a two-year or four-year degree. Post the course one can seek employment with companies that deal with healthcare industries outside of India.

A certification is not a mandate for securing a job as a medical coder, but getting one can help in increasing job opportunities. Preference may be given to candidates with a certificate in medical coding from a recognized institute as they would be more familiar with identifying and applying the right codes. There are many institutes that offer training and certifications in medical coding.

Medical coding as a career is both lucrative and one of the fastest-growing fields in the healthcare industry that can never become redundant. Even though there are a lot of advancements in technologies, there will always be a requirement for skilled medical coders in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the entire revenue cycle in healthcare organizations.

