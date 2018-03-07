Medical counsel told to desist from acting against doctor

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Justice A.V. Sesha Sai of the High Court at Hyderabad directed the Telangana medical counsel not to take disciplinary action against a doctor who is practising without doing rural service in the State.

Dr. Aditya Kabra contended that he had completed his post graduation in April 2013. He maintained that the law requiring rural service had come into force after he passed the examination and therefore it would not apply to him. He further pointed out that the medical counsel had pointed out that there was no provision of retrospective effect for the said requirement. However, he said that the medical counsel has now issued proceedings, stating that if the candidate practises on the basis of the post graduate degree without doing rural service, disciplinary action would be taken.

TTD given time till

March 14 to respond

Justice B. Shiv Sankara Rao of the High Court granted time till March 14 to TTD to respond to a writ plea questioning a notification that provided appointment of licensee for Janatha canteen at Tirumala by draw of lots. Munni Ramaiah and others challenged a notification issued by TTD on February 20, 2018. A notification prescribed that the applicant must have an annual turnover Rs 50 lakh in the last three years and in the case of multiple applicants, pick of lots will decide the licensee. The judge made it clear that he is not staying the tender finalization schedule on March 9.