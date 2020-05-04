Medical devices sector hit hard due to lockdown

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: The ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown being implemented across the country has hit the medical devices sector in the State and elsewhere in the country hard. Persistent financial and logistical bottlenecks have created operational challenges for the industry, sector experts said.

While some States have lifted the lockdown partially, the situation has not improved, as a result, factories and warehouses of medical devices companies are either shut or operating at 20 per cent to 30 per cent capacity.

According to Medical Technology Association of India (MTAL), due to the extension of the lockdown by two weeks, such challenges will continue to impede the supply of medical devices unless the industry gets support from the State and Central governments.

At present, the hospital occupancy in Hyderabad is between 20 and 30 per cent due to restrictions on elective surgeries and demarcation of capacity for Covid-19 patients. As a result, the hospitals are facing a steep decline in revenue, which is having a domino effect on the medical devices sector as its overall revenues are depressed deeply and its payments are not coming on time.

According to MTAL, there has been a sharp rise in operational expenses for companies involved in manufacturing of medical technology (MedTech). “There is an urgent need for intervention from the government to help the Medtech sector recover and continue fulfilling its role in ensuring critical care services in the country,” Pavan Choudary, Chairman and Director General, MTAL, said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .