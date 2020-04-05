Medical e-consultations on rise with Covid

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, telemedicine is emerging as a filter, keeping those with moderate symptoms at home while routing more severe cases to hospitals. Several online healthcare platforms are extending their digital health services benefiting people across geographies and witnessing a surge in demand for telemedicine/teleconsultations due to the outbreak.

Experts believe that those who are infected need to be diagnosed, monitored and quarantined. But, sending everyone with a fever or a cough to a hospital or clinic in the current scenario would overwhelm physicians. This is where telemedicine comes to rescue.

Explaining the changing trend, CallHealth Services partner ecosystem and chief of Human Resource Operations Ratnesh Sharma told Telangana Today, “Social distancing is the new norm. Everyone is staying indoors and no one knows how long it is going to continue. Right from the time when the lockdown happened, there is a significant surge in people reaching out to us for virtual services. Unlike e-commerce, there was not so much adaptation for virtual healthcare services but in the current times, people are concerned to even step into a clinic or a hospital.”

In addition to e-consultations for health reasons, people are also reaching out Hyderabad-headquartered CallHealth for wellness (diet and fitness) purposes. There is also a surge in demand for delivering medicines at home, with almost 300-400 per cent jump. There is however shortage of medicines in the system due to supply chain bottlenecks.

“To enable seamless connect, we have come out with a helpline for free doctor consultations for people with any Covid-19 symptoms. For non-Covid related cases, e-consultations especially for children and elderly are seeing a significant increase. We are seeing people with non-emergency health conditions postponing their hospital visits. We have, meanwhile, provisioned our chatbot which is helping people to self-test based on the symptoms they have. We also have our outbound calling team operating from our call centre connecting our users to doctors,” Sharma added.

Another platform, DocOnline has launched an automated chatbot to help individuals understand their coronavirus symptoms. This will help to classify their Covid-19 risk as low, medium or high. With Out-Patient Services (OPD) shut across many hospitals and experts advising patients to avoid physical healthcare facilities unless it is an emergency, telemedicine and digital health services are the need of the hour.

Markus Moding, CEO and founder, DocOnline said, “If anyone is concerned about coronavirus, they can use our automated chatbot to quickly evaluate if their symptoms require further investigation. We want to make our in-house doctors available for the community and help manage health conditions in the safety and comfort of the patient.”

Startups such as Practo are also helping people through online tele-consult facilities. Tier-1 cities are contributing to majority of the consults while there is traction from Tier-2 and 3 cities as well. More than half of the consults are related to Coronavirus. Online consultations are growing week-on-week.

