Medical representative found murdered in Hyderabad

Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: A medical representative was found murdered in front of his house at Meerpet on the city outskirts on Sunday morning. K Sandeep (30), a resident of Venkateshwara Colony in Jilleleguda in Meerpet police station area, worked as a medical representative for a private firm. He had come home after his work on Saturday evening.

Around midnight the family members saw him watching television in his room. However, on Sunday morning, his family members found Sandeep dead in front of the gate of his house, who later informed the police.

The owner of the house told the police that he had come to the house a little after midnight and did not find the body at that time. He claimed to have heard continuous barking of dogs near their house around 2 am. However, he did not pay heed and went back to sleep.

“It appears some persons known to Sandeep might have called him out of the house and murdered after midnight. “There is an injury caused by a blunt object on his head,” said Station House Officer (Meerpet) N Yadaiah.

The police summoned the clues team which collected some material from the spot. A sniffer dog brought by the police to the spot to help gather clues went around the place for a while till loosing scent. The police have formed three special teams to identify the assailants.

