Medical research needs strong regulatory system: Prof M S Valiathan

Hyderabad: Former Manipal University Vice Chancellor Prof M S Valiathan on Tuesday emphasised on the need to have a strong and efficient regulatory environment in the country to stimulate research, especially in the medical devices sector.

Prof Valiathan, who is also the founder director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology in Trivandrum, appealed to the younger generation to implement frugal engineering like he did which revolutionalised the way blood is transfused by the modern-day plastic blood bag.

He was addressing at the annual Dr D Bhaskara Reddy Memorial Lectures hosted by AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, in association with the Asian Healthcare Foundation.

Former director of Christian Medical College and Hospital, Vellore, Dr V I Mathan, in his lecture, cited examples from his own illustrious career spanning over 40 years in medical science. Dr Mathan congratulated Dr Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, for creating the appropriate infrastructure which can fuel contemporary clinical research.

Dr G N Rao, founder-chair, LV Prasad Eye Institute, dubbed Prof Valiathan as an intellectual wanderer for excellence. “Prof Mathan is responsible for the first indigenous heart valve coming out of India, the Chitra Valve,” he observed.

The lecture series witnessed a few lighter moments when Dr B Somaraju, director, Cardiac Sciences, AIG Hospitals, narrated an incident in his college days about Dr Bhaskara Reddy regarding bunking college to watch a cricket match.

Dr Nageshwar Reddy, in his concluding address, said it was every clinician’s responsibility to devote time for research. “It is one of the primary endeavours of the AIG Hospitals to encourage, support and facilitate quality research which can make a marked difference in the society,” he added.

