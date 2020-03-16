Medical shops in Nizamabad raided for profiteering on masks

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Police conducted raids on medical and pharmaceutical shops following the complaint by people that the druggists were selling masks and gloves for higher rates.

According to the orders of Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya, Task Force police conducted the raids on medical shops and agencies in One Town police station area of Nizamabad city.

The police inspected nearly ten medical shops and observed that few shop owners were selling them for higher rates and warned them against profiteering.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter