Medical teams screen people in containment zones in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Medical teams screened the people in containment zones of Karimnagar and Huzurabad on Friday. While 41 teams were engaged in the job in Karimnagar, 19 team carried out the tests in Huzurabad.

In all, 5,730 people were screened by visiting 1,464 houses in Mukarampura, Kashmirgadda, Mankammathota and Sahethnagar of Karimnagar. While 88 people are diabetic, 91 are hypertension patients and two kidney patients in Mankammathota and Kashmirgadda.

In Sahethnagar, 181 are diabetic, 231 BP and three suffering with Aasthama. 111 diabetic, 87 BP and one asthma patient were found in Mankammathota. In Huzurabad, 2,845 people were screened.

On the other hand, six mobile medical teams screened 161 people at bank colony, marketyard, and shopping malls in Karimnagar.

