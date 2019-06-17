Medicare services hit in many hospitals in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Healthcare services were severely hit in many government and private hospitals on Monday, even forcing some patients to return home without availing treatment, as doctors staged protests as part of the nationwide one day strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in protest against the recent attacks on doctors in West Bengal.

However, all the emergency services were available in the hospitals and in-patients services were not affected, doctors said.

Banners of ’24 hours shutdown’ from 6 am greeted patients at many hospitals, including NIMS, Gandhi Hospital, the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and other hospitals. Holding placards saying ‘We Want Justice’, doctors, including surgeons staged sit-ins, took out rallies and raised slogans. The Telangana Junior Doctors Association conducted protests at different hospitals. Extending support, doctors from private hospitals too joined the protests.

Hyderabad based MaxiVision Eye hospitals doctors joined the nationwide strike and suspended all outpatient services and put the surgeries on hold expressing their solidarity with the protesting doctors. Dr. Kasu Prasad Reddy, Chief Surgeon and founder of MaxiVision Super Specialty Eye hospitals, said there was a need for implementation of strict laws across the nation to prevent such untoward incidents.

IMA Telangana Chapter Secretary Dr. Sanjiv Singh Yadav said all the doctors from private and government hospitals participated in the strike. “There are rules but unfortunately they are not implemented effectively. The Central Government should consider this as an important issue and initiate measures for the doctors’ safety and security to avoid attacks on doctors,” said Dr. Yadav.

Activist complaints against protesting doctors

A human rights activist, Syed Bilal, on Monday approached the Chaderghat police and lodged a complaint against doctors of the Malakpet area hospital for going on strike.

In his complaint, Bilal said the doctors and staff at the Malakpet Area Hospital had gone on a strike without prior notice and that it led to poor patients suffering. He requested the police to initiate criminal action and register a case against doctors who were not attending to the patients.

The Chaderghat police have accepted the complaint and issued an acknowledgement. They said they had sought legal opinion on the complaint.

