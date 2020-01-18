Medico tied up and thrown into well in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 6:29 pm 6:32 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Mystery shrouds the finding of the body of a medical student, with its hands and legs tied firmly in an open well at Kaniparthy village of Regonda in the district on Saturday. The medico was identified as Thummanapalli Vamshi (22) studying MBBS third years in a medical college in Khammam. Vamshi’s hands and legs were tied with a rope and apparently, he was thrown into the well and died of drowning, police said.

He came home for Sankranthi holidays and had left for Khammam on Friday evening. But when his parents went to the fields on Saturday morning, they found the body of their son in the well, and informed the police about the shocking incident.

The police retrieved the body from the well and shifted for post mortem. Chityal inspector Sai Ramana and Regonda SI Krishna Prasad said a case has been registered and investigation is on. The CCTV footage in the village is being examined for any possible clues.

