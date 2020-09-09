Medicos boycott services at Osmania General Hospital

Nearly 120 medicos and 40 house surgeons threaten to boycott emergency services demanding more op theatres within 48 hours

Hyderabad: Nearly 120 postgraduate medicos and another 40 house surgeons from the General Surgery wing of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) boycotted their elective surgeries and outpatient duties demanding better infrastructure facilities including more operation theatres on Wednesday.

The PG medicos and other members of Telangana State Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), OGH, held a protest meeting on the hospital campus on Wednesday morning and later, except for the emergency duties, boycotted other medical duties.

OGH Superintendent Dr B Nagender said alternative measures were made to ensure outpatient and non-Covid related healthcare services were available to patients. Senior doctors from the General Surgery department have been asked to report to duties and ensure smooth functioning of all healthcare services.

The medicos are demanding that the authorities set up more operation theatres so that surgeries can be carried out for patients. At present, there is only one OT accessible to doctors of the General Surgery department in OGH. The PG medicos and House Surgeons threatened to boycott emergency duties if more OTs were not added in another 48 hours.

