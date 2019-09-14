Medicover Hospitals conducts ‘Hip 360’ in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: The orthopaedic department of MediCover Hospitals, Hyderabad on Saturday organised a continuing medical education programme ‘Hip 360’ aimed at teaching young surgeons on skills in performing hip replacement surgeries.

Over 150 hip transplant surgeons from across the country participated in the one-day course that comprised of lectures from national and international faculty. The topics that were up for discussion included total hip replacement, revision cases and complex cases of hip surgeries.

The course also included live surgeries followed by discussions pertaining to role of ceramics and other new bio-materials in success of hip replacement surgeries. The one-day programme focused on dealing from simple to complex cases efficiently and educating young surgeons by the experts. During the programme, the live surgeries were conducted by surgeons Dr Vijay Bose, Dr Krishna Kiran, Dr M Pradeep Reddy, and Dr Martin Zimmermann.

“As part of the course, we performed four live hip surgeries on a single day. There have been several advancements in hip replacement procedure and the intention of the course is to discuss the developments, educate the young surgeons through live surgeries and panel discussions,” said Dr Krishna Kiran Echempati, Director, Advanced Orthopaedics, MediCover Hospitals.

