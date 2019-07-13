Medigadda, Annaram bring Godavari back to life

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The upper reaches of Godavari river in Telangana, which remained bone dry till the end of June, have sprung back to life. With both Medigadda and Annaram barrages capturing close to nine TMC of water in about a week, entirely drawn from inflows of Pranahita, almost 50 km of the river course has been covered with a fresh water spread — a scenario unusual for the river in early July.

The backward streak of the river, made possible with the reverse pumping system adopted as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme (KLIS) has been drawing huge crowds from far and near. In the absence of rains in its catchment spread over Maharashtra, there is so far hardly any contribution from the upstream projects of the Godavari.

Visual delight

The Medigadda barrage, which can hold a gross storage of 16.17 tmc, was successful in capturing 5.5 tmc of water so far. Its backwaters, which are stretching up to a distance of 18 kilometres, turned out to be a visual delight for the visitors.

The present storage in Annaram barrage is about 3.1 tmc, against its gross storage capacity of 10.87 tmc. The backwaters have extended the water spread up to a distance of 30 km upstream.

Inflows from Pranahita are in the order of about 12,000 cusecs in the day. Only three pumping units — no 3, 4 and 6 of the Kannepally pumphouse are in operation drawaing about 6,900 cusecs of water from Medigadda barrage. Each pumping unit is lifting about 2,300 cusecs.

Fifth unit ready for trial

Pumping unit no 1 was put off in the day as the inflows can support drawal by only three units. It will be brought back into operation as and when adequate inflows are available for operating more number of pumping units.

The fifth pumping unit at Kannepally has also been kept ready for a trial run. As per the CWC report, the inflows at Tekra, an upstream point in Pranahita are about 12,000 cusecs.

