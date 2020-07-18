Medigadda barrage brimming with water

By | Published: 8:07 pm 8:08 pm

Hyderabad: The overall prospects of irrigating every acre of land under ayacuts in the command areas of irrigation projects in Telangana have further brightened as the projects are brimming with flood water reaching from upper riparian States and also rains in the catchment areas of Godavari, its tributaries and Krishna.

At the Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), water levels almost reached 98.2 metres of the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 100 metres on Saturday. In all, 35 of the 85 gates of the project have been lifted and over 75,000 cusecs of water has been discharged.

“Nearly 2,600 cusecs of water has been pumped to Yellampalli from Sundilla (Parvathi) pumphouse. The lifting of water began two days ago and the process is continuously going on,” Ramana Reddy, Superintending Engineer at Medigadda, told Telangana Today. Also, under the Godavari command area, inflows are 65 cusecs at Singur, 8,630 cusecs at SRSP, 959 cusecs at Mid Manair, 8,723 cusecs at Lower Manair, 750 cusecs at Kaddam and 3,158 cusecs at Sripada Yellampalli.

Meanwhile, inflows under the command area of river Krishna have been steady with the Srisailam reservoir receiving massive inflows to the tune of 86,203 cusecs. The reservoir is storing 56.88 TMC of water at the level of 254.950 metres. The inflows are mainly from the Priayadarshini Jurala Project (PJP), which is receiving 85,000 cusecs from Narayanpur in Karnataka and also from the Krishna river catchment area.

Total outflows are to the tune of 70,979 cusecs from PJP that include Nettampadu lift (1,500 cusecs), Bhima lift (650 cusecs), Koilsagar (630 cusecs), Left Main Canal (700 cusecs), Right Main Canal (391 cusecs), parallel canal (800 cusecs) and Bhima Lift II (750 cusecs). In all, seven gates have been opened and water is being discharged downstream.

On the other hand, Almatti is receiving inflows of 36,186 cusecs and outflows are 46,130 cusecs. At Narayanpur, the inflows are 43,570 cusecs and outflows 45,995 cusecs. At Nagarjuna Sagar, the inflows are 2,633 cusecs and the same amount has been discharged.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .