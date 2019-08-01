Medigadda outflow down to 3L cusecs

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: The water level in the Godavari in Bhadrachalam is expected to rise by 2 feet from the present level of 35.8 feet by Friday morning following heavy discharges from the upstream projects on Pranahita and Indravathi, which are in spate consequent to heavy rains in their catchment, according to CWC sources.

Though the flood flow into Yellampalli project started thinning down by Thursday evening, Medigadda barrage continued to receive heavy inflows from Pranahita.

Some 3.73 lakh cusecs of water was being received at Medigadda on Thursday evening against 3.84 lakh cusecs on Wednesday. The outflow, which was around 5 lakh cusecs on Thursday morning, came down to 3 lakh cusecs by 6 pm.

The project authorities have lifted 75 of the 85 gates of Madigadda barrage letting out the flood flow. Operation of the pumping units at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla remained suspended for the third consecutive day.

The flood flow at Perur, the confluence point of Indravati and Godavari, is 6.70 lakh cusecs. Another one lakh cusecs of water is being added to the flood in the river by Taliperu and Sabari.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter