Medipally police nabs two burglars

Hyderabad: The CCS police along with the Medipally police arrested two burglars involved in 15 cases here on Tuesday. Police recovered stolen material, all put together worth Rs.15.3 lakh from them.

The arrested persons — P Ramesh and G Kiran — from Boduppal in Medchal were involved in 15 cases within six months in Hyderabad and Rachakonda. Following a tip-off, the police team caught the duo in a car in Medipally. They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

